'A safe space that has been breached': Vandals cause extensive damage at SW Portland Church

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Southwest Portland arrived to find their building had been broken into and vandalized.

"It's deeply upsetting," said Pastor Sarah Sanderson-Doughty. "There's a sense of insecurity and fear because this is a safe space that has been breached."

Sanderson-Doughty said it appears vandals broke into the church, located at 3228 Southwest Sunset Boulevard, through two different windows the night of Aug. 27. They used black spray paint to tag dozens of walls inside and outside the building, from Sunday school rooms to the elevator.

Vandals also broke several mugs that church members had made, scattering broken pottery among smashed apples taken from the preschoolers' refrigerator. Sanderson-Doughty said the church's childcare wing reeked of marijuana.

"We found an apple that had been used as a smoking device sitting in the middle of one of the tables of the children's classroom," she said.

Sanderson-Doughty said the church filed a police report. She said at this time it’s unclear how much the damage will cost to fix or what insurance will cover. She's hoping for help cleaning up the graffiti and is grateful for donations that community members have already shared. She also wonders if those responsible for the mess are hurting in some way. For that reason, she offered them a measure of grace.

"We forgive you, we don't wish any harm to you," said Sanderson-Doughty. "We want you to know that we are a community and though we've been hurt, we'll respond in love."