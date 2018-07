CAMAS, Wash. – A 37-year-old woman who died after falling off a cliff at Lacamas Park has been identified as Tary Holyk, of Vancouver.

Holyk fell​​​​​ in an area known as "The Potholes," below Lacamas Lake, on the night of July 18.

The cause of her fall was accidental and foul play is not suspected, Camas police said.

