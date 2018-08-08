RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Two men escaped a burning home and a woman is missing after flames engulfed a house north of Ridgefield, Washington.

Firefighters said the woman was trying to find her dog. Crews later found it when they searched the building.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday to the 29300 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to a Clark County Fire District Division Chief Dan Yager.

Arriving crews found a home on fire and called for backup units. Water tenders had be dispatched to the scene, he said. There were no hydrants serving the home.

One of the men who escaped broke a leg jumping from a second story window, he said.

The cause remains under investigation.

