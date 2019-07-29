VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman was treated for facial injuries when a bullet shattered her car window last Tuesday as she drove along State Route 14 between Evergreen Boulevard and Lieser Road.

Jessyca Sweeten was eastbound on the SR 14 in a red Subaru Impreza when a bullet hit her car above the driver's door window, sending glass into her face.

She was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center for treatment.

A forensic analysis by the WSP crime lab in Vancouver confirmed Friday that a bullet shattered the window.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to contact Detective Jen Ortiz (360) 449-7948.