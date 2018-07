CAMAS, Wash. – A 37-year-old woman died Wednesday night after falling 35 feet at Lacamas Park.

The fall happened in an area known as "The Potholes."

Camas Fire battalion chief Alan Watt said a recovery effort is underway.

The woman had a friend with her who is not believed to be injured, Watt said.

No more details were immediately released.

© 2018 KGW