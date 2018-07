CAMAS, Wash. – A 37-year-old woman died Wednesday night after falling about 35 feet at Lacamas Park, according to Camas Fire battalion chief Alan Watt.

The woman fell in an area known as "The Potholes," below Lacamas Lake at around 7 p.m. Her body was recovered by 10 p.m.

The woman had a friend with her who is not believed to be injured, Watt said.

