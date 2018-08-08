RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A 23-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation after flames engulfed a home north of Ridgefield, Washington, on August 8.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Stefany Cutler-Ffitch's death was an accident.

Two men jumped from a window to escape the burning home. Fire investigators found a body in the rubble.

Family members who live nearby praised Cutler-Ffitch.

“She had a super heart,” said her grandfather Walt Cutler.

Cutler said Stephanie stayed inside the home looking for her three dogs. Fire crews later found one dog when they searched the building. Another was found in the area an hour later. Both were alive.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. to the 29300 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to a Clark County Fire District Division Chief Dan Yager.

“It was a constant explosion one after another for like five minutes,” said neighbor Jerry Hayden.

Arriving crews found the home on fire and called for backup units. Water tenders had be dispatched to the scene, he said. There were no hydrants serving the home.

One of the men who escaped broke his leg.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2018 KGW