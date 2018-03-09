CAMAS, Wash. — One woman is dead and another person is in critical condition after two motorized boats crashed in the Camas Slough Sunday.

Rescuers were called at approximately 7:36 p.m. to a boat collision under the Camas Slough Bridge in Camas, said the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

Upon arrival crews found a female victim, 20, who was deceased.

A second victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A third person was on board one of the boats. That person suffered what are believed to be minor injuries, firefighters said.

