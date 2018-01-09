VANCOUVER, Wash. — With 1800 teachers in the Evergreen School District, it didn’t take long to make a big statement today near the district headquarters in east Vancouver.

At the Vancouver School District headquarters---another mass rally by 1700 teachers and their supporters where drivers honked their horns and teachers cheered and waved.

Each union group is demanding a 15 percent raise this year from extra money sent by the state of Washington.

It’s part of a court ruling on funding education.

“It’s definitely sustainable, the proposal our bargaining committee has put on the table is a fair proposal,” English teacher Adam Aguilera said.

But an Evergreen District spokeswoman counters that there is not nearly enough money to give the union what it wants.

“It’s absolutely not sustainable,” Gail Spolar said. “It’s not even sustainable this year, much less when we go forward and we lose 45 percent of our local levy funds next year. We'd be in the red, upside down in a year and a half.”

Evergreen teachers already have a contract. They are in the third and final year. They were scheduled to get a 6 percent raise. With money from the supreme court ruling, the district offered another two percent on top of that for a total of 8 percent.

The union said no. They want 15 percent, according to the district.

In Vancouver, the district makes similar arguments.

“I think they’ve been told there is more money there for their salaries than there really is,” district spokeswoman Pat Nuzzo said.

She said the district offered teachers a 17 percent raise over the next three years. The teachers said no--they want 15 percent this year. Which the district said is not possible.

“Because there looks like there is a big pot of money now, next year that goes down and third year it’s still down,” Nuzzo said. “So that’s the struggle everybody is having with their contract negotiations. It’s just not sustainable.”

But the union said the money is there now they should be able to get it now then go back to the Washington legislature for more.

“Teachers are wanting to get the compensation they feel is due to them,” Lynn Maioraca, President of the Vancouver Education Association said. “Not push it off an additional three years. I mean they’ve waited ten years, a decade for the McCleary decision to be made. And why should they wait two or three years longer?”

