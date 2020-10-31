Hundreds mourn the death of Kevin Peterson Jr. during vigil in Hazel Dell

Peterson was shot and killed Thursday night by Clark County deputies. What happened in the moments prior to the fatal shooting is still not clear.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Hundreds of people have gathered in Hazel Dell to mourn the death of a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Clark County deputies Thursday night.

Kevin E. Peterson Jr. graduated from Union High School in 2017. The Columbian reports he was the father of a newborn daughter.

The vigil is being held in the parking lot of a U.S. Bank on Northeast Highway 99, where Peterson was shot and killed. People attending the vigil are lighting candles and have chanted Peterson’s name as well as “Black Lives Matter.” A smaller group of counter-protesters are demonstrating across the street.

Couple hundred people are here at the makeshift memorial. Vigil to start shortly pic.twitter.com/wTp8iEKCDx — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) October 31, 2020

Several reporters on the scene captured video of a truck appearing to drive aggressively in the direction of the crowd.

Truck drives aggressively by vigil, crowd runs to the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/p0QKZbguKe — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 31, 2020

Shortly after the truck drove near the crowd, traffic was blocked on the street. At around 8:45 p.m. a small fight broke out between a vigil-goer and a counter-protester.

A scuffle breaks out, tensions continue to rise pic.twitter.com/J6ySVtxfV3 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 31, 2020

Armed counter-protesters made their way through the vigil. Things continued to heat up between the counter-protesters and those there to attend Peterson's vigil, including some scuffles between the two groups and cars driving by reportedly throwing glass bottles at vigil-goers.

A group of armed right wing counter protestors march through the vigil pic.twitter.com/H2Vjomn3i6 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 31, 2020

What happened in the moments prior to the fatal shooting is still not clear. During a brief statement, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said Peterson was shot and killed during a foot chase and exchange of gunfire with Clark County sheriff's deputies in the parking lot.

But a news release Friday evening from the Southwest Washington Independent Investigate Response Team (SWIIRT), who is leading the investigation into the shooting, did not say Peterson fired a weapon.

According to Atkins, drug task force detectives were conducting an investigation in the area and deputies began chasing a man armed with a gun just before 6 p.m.

"The information I have is that upon entering the parking lot of a bank, the man reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies," said Atkins. "The deputies returned fire and the subject was tragically killed. It is my understanding that the man’s firearm was observed at the scene."

SWIIRT investigators confirmed Peterson was armed, and a gun was recovered at the scene, but the version of the events described in their news release differs from the sheriff's statement:

"When contacted, the man fled on foot, with officers and deputies close behind. Soon after the foot chase began, the man produced a handgun, and the officers backed off.

"A short time later, the subject encountered three Clark County Deputies who all discharged their pistols."

KGW has asked for clarification from Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort, who is providing public information on behalf of SWIIRT, about whether Peterson fired a gun or not.

All involved deputies were put on administrative leave and the independent investigation is ongoing. They have not been identified.