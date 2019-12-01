VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times by her son in Vancouver on Friday, police said.

Vancouver police responded to a home in the 13100 block of Angus Street shortly after 4:54 p.m. after a man reported that he had stabbed his mother.

Officers arrived and found, Sonya L. Toombs, 57, unconscious in the living room with multiple stab wounds around her face and neck. Sonya was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Brian C. Toombs,28, was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on attempted murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided by police.