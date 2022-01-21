Vancouver VFW post receives national award for community support

VFW Post 7824 in Vancouver was awarded the national #StillServing Post of the Month award for January.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7824 in Vancouver has about 600 members. Post commander Jim McEnry is a Vietnam veteran and former combat photographer.

He said at every VFW post across the country, the mission is the same.

“The primary goal of all VFWs is to serve the veterans,” McEnry said. “Anything that has to do vets, we’re there.”

Last year, Post 7824 members spent thousands of hours volunteering at the Vancouver VA hospital; they provided legal services and donated $500 to Wreaths Across America; and they’ve offered services like car repairs, home repairs and even bought groceries for veterans and their families.

Earlier this month, the post was recognized as the VFW #StillServing Post of the Month out of every post in the country. The award highlights the many ways VFW members continue to serve, even after leaving active duty.

McEnry said the only real reward is bragging rights, but it validates the hard work they’ve done and motivates them to keep helping.

Congratulations to VFW Post 7824 — our January Post of the Month! In challenging times, members did whatever it took to support veterans while making bold plans for a brighter 2022. Read all the ways VFW Post 7824 is #StillServing! https://t.co/akGDg8qIww pic.twitter.com/FrdKTS5Zdk — VFW National HQ (@VFWHQ) January 12, 2022

“There isn't a veteran that's been in a warzone that does not come home with some issues,” he said. "And this is a place that they can come in, they can sit down with their peers and they can discuss it. Good, bad or indifferent … and feel comfortable doing it and that helps them get through.”

McEnry said he's noticed more veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq, and wants them to feel supported.

“We help them in any way possible,” he said. “We'd like the veterans to first go through the VA system. If the VA won’t take care of them for small things, then come to us.”

The #StillServing Post of the Month program began a year ago. With over a million members across the country, it’s a way for VFW veterans to give communities hope and inspire others to serve.

“We're here for you,” said McEnry. “We're here for any vet, regardless.”