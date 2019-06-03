VANCOUVER, Wash. — A teen helped save her brother from a home engulfed in flames, following directions from a 911 dispatcher to break his bedroom window and get him out.

Vancouver Fire Department crews were dispatched at 4:38 a.m. to a house fire at 9012 NE 91st Street in the Five Corners neighborhood of the city. Flames and smoke were heavy as they arrived, said Capt. David James.

Minutes before, neighbor Pati Busch woke up when her dog Jackson began barking constantly. She saw a curtain on fire in the home across the street, where two high-school aged teens live with their grandmother.

"I yelled at my husband, 'The neighbor's house is on fire!" They called 911 and started warning adjacent neighbors.

At the house, the daughter was the first call to 911. Dispatchers told her to get everyone out of the house.

She managed to escape with her grandmother but her brother had been asleep in another bedroom. The 911 dispatcher gave directions on how to go to the bedroom window, break it and free him.

James said had they not gotten the brother out, the flames were so intense by the time they arrived that a rescue by fire crews may have not been possible.