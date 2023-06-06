Vancouver teen hits 130 mph evading traffic stop, sheriff's office says

A Clark County deputy tried to pull the driver over after clocking him going over 100 mph on Northeast Padden Parkway, according to the sheriff's office.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies arrested a Vancouver teenager early Tuesday morning after he reached over 130 mph while trying to escape a traffic stop, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy attempted to stop the driver around 2 a.m. on Tuesday after seeing him driving recklessly east on Northeast Padden Parkway from Northeast 117th Avenue in Vancouver, the sheriff's office said, traveling over 100 mph.

The driver refused to stop, instead speeding up to elude the deputy and reaching over 130 mph. The deputy cut off the pursuit in accordance with Washington's law restricting chases.

Though the deputy fell behind, the sheriff's office said that other law enforcement officers in the area spotted the vehicle "and were able to get a look at the driver" before he sped away again.

A few minutes later, a deputy found someone walking the the area who matched the description of the driver. The suspect ran away on foot in a neighborhood on Northeast 85th Street in the Orchards area. Deputies found the suspect vehicle parked nearby.

After searching the neighborhood, officers found 18-year-old Tyler Stout of Vancouver hiding behind a car. He was taken into custody after another chase on foot and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges for attempting to elude a police vehicle.

In mid-May, deputies in Washington County arrested a 19-year-old after he was allegedly clocked going 176 mph on I-5 near the Highway 217 interchange southwest of Portland.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here