VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver skateboarder was struck by two vehicles and critically injured in Clark County on Thursday afternoon.

Shon-Eithen Siguenza, 18, was riding southbound on Northeast 29th Avenue and did not stop at a traffic light on 134th Street, said Clark County Sgt. Tim Bieber. Siguenza was struck by a westbound vehicle and thrown into the eastbound lane of 134th Street, where he was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

Siguenza was knocked unconscious and unresponsive when medics arrived at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Bieber said.

Both drivers who struck Siguenza remained at the scene. Neither was injured.

No charges have been filed in the case.

