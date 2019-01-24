VANCOUVER, Wash. — It soon could be strike two for Vancouver Public Schools.

Of the 700 members of the Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals, 93 percent voted to strike if an agreement is not reached before Friday, January 25th.

At the heart of all this is the McCleary decision. A state supreme court decision that directed funds to districts statewide to better fund schools.

"I think it's caused a lot of confusion. The money that was sent down for the McCleary Act was sent down for salaries. So that's why we are here today and we're going to strike Friday if there's no tentative agreement,” Roya Nasseri, school secretary at Discovery Middle School said. “We need to hold the district accountable for that earmarked monies. They're not doing that, so we're going to fight for it."

The 700 classified staff fighting for a pay raise consist of office staff like Roya, paraeducators or paraprofessionals and some district staff.

WATCH: What is the McClearly decision?

Paraeducator Kristen Stockwell has been with the district for 5 years.

"It's a hazardous job. We get hazard pay daily because some of the students can be aggressive,” she said. “Our classroom focuses on helping students with autism communicate and be functional in society and public. I think that we are an absolutely vital part of the school district."

"The district is still bargaining and we're really committed to reaching an agreement," Patricia Nuzzo, Vancouver Public Schools spokeswoman said. "Either today or tomorrow, we're keeping our fingers crossed that that's where we'll be."

Back in September, the school year was delayed 4 days when teachers went on strike demanding a pay raise because of the McCleary decision.

Nuzzo says that ruling has hurt the district's budget.

"The McCleary decision is very complicated. It did change the funding formula for Washington schools. Unfortunately for most of Washington schools, that impact has been detrimental to our bargaining process,” Nuzzo said. “In a lot of ways, we've lost funding even though we've gained funding from the state. We've had to cap our local funding. We are right now, we had a boost in money this year. We lose 10 million next year."

To make up for that shortfall, the district is cutting some positions through attrition and moving teachers on special assignment at the district office back to the classroom.

If both sides can't come to an agreement, the school could once again be canceled as classified staff take to the picket lines.

"With 700 members, support staff, secretaries and clerks not going to work that day,” Nasseri said. “I don't see how the school can operate."