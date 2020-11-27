Officer shoots 23-year-old man wielding a bat, Vancouver police say

A family member texted 911 and reported they feared the man was going to hurt them, police said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 23-year-old man whose family reportedly said he was out of control and feared he would hurt someone was shot by a Vancouver police officer Thanksgiving night, police said.

Vancouver police responded to the home, near Southeast 23rd Street and 177th Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. Several family members were inside the home, including a woman police described as elderly.

The man was outside the home when officers arrived but went back inside. At one point he picked up a bat, police said.

The Mobile Crisis Team also responded and was unable to de-escalate the situation, police said. Officers used a 40 mm device, which police described as less lethal, but it was ineffective. The man refused multiple commands to drop the bat, according to police.

At some point during the confrontation, Vancouver police said the man went through an open garage door and advanced on officers "in an apparent attempt to assault them." That’s when an officer shot the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital. No details about his condition were released. His name was not released.

The Vancouver police officer who shot the man has been placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol.