VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during an altercation in a parking lot Tuesday night.

The boy, whose name has not been released, brandished a knife at officers and refused commands to drop his weapon, according to Vancouver police.

No officers were injured.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, two men at the scene got into an altercation in the parking lot and both were possibly armed.

Responding officers encountered one of the men, who police said was armed with a knife.

One officer shot the teen after he refused commands to drop his weapon, police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The officer who shot the boy was placed on leave, which is standard police procedure. The officer's name was not immediately released.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting.