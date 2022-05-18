Vancouver names new police chief

Jeffrey Mori, the department's current assistant chief, will become the city's new chief of police on June 30.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The current assistant chief of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), Jeffrey Mori, will be promoted to police chief at the end of June, the city announced on Wednesday.

Current chief James McElvain announced in January that he would retire on June 30 after 36 years in policing and eight years as chief of the VPD, and the city announced that it would conduct a national search for a replacement.

"Assistant Chief Mori’s experience and background, teamed with his proven ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships in the community, has prepared him well for this role," Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes said in a statement. "His clear vision for the future of community safety in Vancouver helped him emerge as the top candidate in a very competitive pool. I am confident in his ability to lead our Police Department in its next chapter."

Mori will step into the role immediately after McElvain departs at 5 p.m. on June 30, according to a press release from the city.

Mori has served as assistant chief for the past three years, and previously served for nine years as undersheriff for Washington County in Oregon. He has a total of 29 years of experience in law enforcement, the city said.