VANCOUVER, Wash. — A family of four is safe after their car caught fire thanks to a Vancouver man who was in the right place at the right time.

The family was traveling on a highway in the northwestern part of Kansas on Monday. Yevgeniy Lomakin was driving by when he saw fire coming from the hood of the strangers’ car.

Deputies say the driver got tired after a long shift as a nurse’s aide and pulled over. She and her kids had fallen asleep.

Lomakin ran to the car to help.

“I tried to open the door. I saw kids in the back. I pounded as hard as I could on the window, then she opened the car. I had a change to get two kids out,” he said.

Yevgeniy Lomakin

KGW

Mom and the oldest child were able to get out on their own. Thanks to Lomakin, nobody was hurt.

Deputies don’t know how the fire started.

