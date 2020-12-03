VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Vancouver, police said.

The crash happened on Northeast Andresen Road. Police have closed Northeast Andresen between Vancouver Mall Drive and 58th Street.

The driver, a 28-year-old resident of Vancouver, suffered minor injuries. Police said they don't believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The pedestrian is also from Vancouver. He is being treated at a local hospital. His name has not been released yet by police.

