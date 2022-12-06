Vancouver Landing, first part of Terminal 1 waterfront project, completed

Vancouver Landing is the beginning of the port's $500 million project to redevelop the Vancouver Waterfront.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting this week to mark the official opening of Vancouver Landing, part of the Port of Vancouver USA's 10-acre Terminal 1 project.

"Your hard work and commitment on this project is incredible and I am so proud of our team,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of Port of Vancouver USA.

To build Vancouver Landing, the port transformed an old concrete amphitheater at the west end of the site on the Vancouver Waterfront into a more varied and inviting public space. Along with some open and grassy areas, it’s now a walkway through history. There's information about the site etched into the concrete sidewalk.

“Because it's honoring the history, which is very deep; not just our history here but ... the history of the tribes that have lived here for thousands of years,” said Port Commission President Jack Burkman.

Vancouver Landing is just the start of the $500 million Terminal 1 project to redevelop the waterfront. The site will include a market and other amenities for tourists and locals alike. What's to come has been compared to Pike’s Place on Seattle’s waterfront.

“And this kind of park setting, it will be a great place to come and grab some food and enjoy the outside again right down on the river,” said Port Commissioner Eric LaBrant.

