Medical examiner identifies pilot killed in Vancouver plane crash last week

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the pilot as 64-year-old Thomas Posey.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified the pilot as 64-year-old Thomas Posey. He was the only person on board the plane when it went down.

Police responded to reports of a plane crash at Pearson Field, which is located at 101 East Reserve Street, and found a fiery aircraft on the runway. Vancouver firefighters put out the fire and confirmed that one person inside the plane was dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation. Officials have not publicly said what caused the crash.

Pearson Field is one of the oldest operation airfields in the U.S. and its first use took place in 1905. The city of Vancouver operates it and owns just under half of the 134-acre site. The National Park Service owns the remaining 72.6 acres, which lies within the Vancouver National Historic Reserve, making it the only airport in the U.S. that operates within the boundaries of a national historic reserve.