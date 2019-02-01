VANCOUVER, Wash. — Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help a Vancouver family pay some of their bills after three tires were stolen off their Honda Fit.

Joey Kirkendall was working as a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings at Cascade Station on New Year's Eve. He ended his shift around 11 p.m., walked out to his car and saw that three of his car's tires were stolen.

Kirkendall said he thought at first that someone had left their luggage lying next to his car. As he got closer, he noticed the metal suitcase was actually propping up his car.

All three tires and wheels had been stolen, Kirkendall said, and the three wheels won't be cheap to replace.

"Each go for $205, just for the wheels themselves, without the tires. So, pretty valuable," he said.

To make matters worse, Kirkendall's son had to spend a night in the ICU for bronchitis last week.

"With my son getting out the hospital, my wife had to miss work," he said. "So she's not going to have that paycheck to help out with rent, so I gotta help cover that."

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for the family

Kirkendall said he hasn't been able to reach his insurance company because of the holidays, so he doesn't know what if anything will be covered.