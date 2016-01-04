VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A church in Vancouver that used a former Sunday school building to house homeless men in the winter is now offering women a place to sleep.

The Columbian reports volunteers were setting up the St. Paul Lutheran Church building Thursday with 12 beds, clothing and blankets. Nine women had signed up to stay that night.

As the volunteers were working, the men who had been staying there as part of the Winter Hospitality Overflow shelter program were leaving. The annual program runs Nov. 1 through March 31.

St. Paul will serve as a temporary overnight shelter for women, called Women's Housing and Transition, until the men's program starts up again.

Clark County Community Services is paying for the shelter, estimated to cost about $110,000 over the seven months it's in operation.

