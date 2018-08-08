RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Two people escaped and a third is reported missing after flames engulfed a home north of Ridgefield, Washington.

Crews were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. to the 29300 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to a Clark County Fire District Division Chief Dan Yager.

Arriving crews found a home on fire and called for backup units. Water tenders had be dispatched to the scene, he said. There were no hydrants serving the home.

One of the people who escaped broke a leg jumping from a second story window, he said.

The cause remains under investigation.

