2 rescued after suffering burns from Hazel Dell house fire

Officials said a working smoke detector and vigilant neighbor are likely to have saved the pair's lives over the weekend.

HAZEL DELL, Wash — Two people were rescued from a house fire in Hazel Dell early Sunday morning, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Northeast 80th Street where a two-story house was fully engulfed with flames. They learned that a man and woman inside the home were awakened by their smoke alarm.

Officials said a vigilant neighbor helped them make it to safety. The neighbor rescued the man from just inside the front entrance, and he helped the woman down from a second-story window before fire crews arrived.

The two suffered burns and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Fire District 6 suggested the pair is lucky to be alive.

A dog that was rescued from the yard was taken to be checked out by a veterinarian.