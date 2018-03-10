VANCOUVER, Wash. — Miriam Smith, 12, was reported missing about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She was with Colby Bott, 13, who has also been reported as missing.

Miriam was possibly seen in the 13200 block of Leroy Haagen Memorial Drive and at Northeast 136th Avenue and 28th Street.

Miriam is 5 foot 3 and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hoodie and jeans. Colby is 5 foot 4 and 104 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a black/gray hoodie and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

