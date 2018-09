VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Morrison Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

East Mill Plain Boulevard is closed in both directions and North Morrison Road northbound and southbound lanes are closed for an investigation. The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

