VANCOUVER, Wash. — Update Aug. 10:

The public health warning at Klineline Pond has been lifted. Test results for two consecutive days show improved water equality, according to public health officials.

Original Story from Aug. 7, 2018:

A popular swimming spot in Vancouver was closed Tuesday after high levels of E. coli was discovered in the water.

The discovery at Klineline Pond was made during routine testing. Signs about the closure are posted along the beach. While it’s closed off to swimmers, fishers can still use the pond, although officials advise fishers to take precautions to avoid contact with water.

Salmon Creek Regional Park and splash pad, which uses municipal water, remains open to the public.

E. coli is a kind of bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea and other types of illnesses.

“It’s especially important to keep children out of the pond because they are more likely than adults to swallow some of the water,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.

The closure will remain in effect until E. coli bacteria levels drop below U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. Test results and information about current advisories can be found here.

