VANCOUVER, Ore. — A Vancouver couple is heartbroken after their only means of transportation was stolen from their driveway in a theft that was caught on surveillance camera.

Tammie and Jay Steinmetz were asleep early Sunday morning at their home on Northeast 49th Street near 39th Avenue when the thief came onto their property.

When they woke up, their tan 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was gone.

“We feel very violated,” said Tammie Steinmetz, through tears. “That’s the only transportation we have. ... I need to get back and forth to work, [Jay] needs to be able to go to the doctors and get our prescriptions.”

The surveillance video shows the thief ducking behind the SUV as someone walks by. Then, he takes advantage of an open window on the Trailblazer. A couple inches is all he needs to fit a stick inside the SUV and pop open the locks. Within minutes, the thief and the SUV are out of sight.

“It makes you so furious when you see someone come onto your property and take something,” said Jay Steinmetz. “Now I have to figure out how to get [Tamie] to work every day without a car."

The couple said their options are limited. Their other car is broken and they can't afford to repair it. A loaner from a family member is getting them by in the meantime, but all they wanted is what's rightfully theirs.

“If you know who we are and you see our car, please call us, let us know,” Tammie said. “We need this car back.”

If you have information on this case, call the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7355.

