COUGAR, Wash. — A report of a dead man reported to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon has to led a suspicious death investigation.

The body was reported to be near the junction of Forest Road 83 and 90 about six miles east of Cougar, Wash.

After deputies arrived and secured the scene, dusk arrived. Additional investigators were sent to the scene Friday morning.

Further information was not available.

There will be traffic impacts on Forest Road 83, which is on the way to Ape Cave and the Marble Mountain Sno Park, a trailhead for Mount St. Helens climbers.