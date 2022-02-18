Young person shot near Heritage HS in Vancouver, prompting lockout

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the shooting appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between rival gang members.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A young person was injured in an apparent gang shooting near Heritage High School in Vancouver on Friday.

The shooting happened around noon in the 7300 block of Northeast 131st Avenue, just south of the high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

One juvenile male was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital.

When deputies arrived, a crowd of about 20-30 Heritage High School students had gathered at the scene.

The school's principal, Derek Garrison, said school was placed on lockout for about 40 minutes as a precaution, and that students at the high school were "safe and never in danger."

In a news release, the sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between rival gang members.

CCSO's Tactical Detectives Unit is in charge of the investigation.

Principal Garrison issued the following statement Friday to students' families in regard to the incident:

Dear Heritage Families,

I want to make you aware of a lockout incident at our school today.

Our campus was temporarily placed in lockout by the Clark County Sheriff's Office due to law enforcement activity in the area. The lockout was in place for about 40 minutes this afternoon and was lifted as soon as we were given clearance by CCSO.

Our students at the high school were safe and never in danger. The lockout was a precautionary measure by our local law enforcement partners.

Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students is always a top priority. If you have any questions, please contact us.

Sincerely,