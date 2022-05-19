Six teenagers riding in small SUV hospitalized after Clark County crash

Authorities said at least nine teens were in one small SUV when the vehicle spun off the road and rolled multiple times.

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — Authorities said at least six teenagers were hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Salmon Creek, just north of Vancouver, Wash.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said nine teens were crammed in a small SUV traveling eastbound on Northeast 117th Street at high speeds when the driver lost control and slid into the oncoming lane.

The vehicle then struck a curb, jumped the sidewalk and rolled down a 50-foot embankment, coming to a rest on the edge of Salmon Creek below an Interstate 5 overpass, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses said the the SUV was going at least 70 miles per hour and driving erratically when the crash occurred, Clark County Fire District 6 said. All of the occupants are students at Brush Prairie High School.

"Authorities say it is a miracle that no one was killed in this crash," the fire district said.

The sheriff's office said all nine occupants crawled out the vehicle and and six of them were were transported to Randall Children's Hospital in Portland for various injuries. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.