CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – A semi truck loaded with more than 5,000 chickens crashed in the Dollars Corner area of Clark County, north of Vancouver, killing many of the birds and sending others running onto the road.

The crash blocked the right lane of SR 502 near 67th Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper WIll Finn said the driver was trying to make a U-turn and the truck tipped over. There was no estimate on how many of the birds died in the crash.

It's unclear if the driver was injured.

Dollar's Corner - WB SR502/NE 29th Ave - U-Turn gone wrong! Right lane BLOCKED! Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/zyKphjJpYL — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) June 25, 2018

The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews responded to the scene to collect the chickens that escaped.

