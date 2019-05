"Most Fridays KGW's Rod Hill visits a different community our Sunrise show and May 10th he was in Longview and Kelso.

Red Leaf Coffee hosted the KGW crew for the morning and our live guests were dancers from the 'R Square D Square Dance Club' and local kids showing off their knowledge of plants ahead of the Lower Columbia School Gardens Plant Sale.

Rod also visited the Monticello Hotel to see the renovations to the landmark hotel talked with folks at the jewel of Longview, Lake Sacajawea."