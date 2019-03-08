VANCOUVER, Wash. — A motorcyclist stopped at a traffic light was killed after a driver crashed into them Friday afternoon in Vancouver.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Vancouver Mall Drive. The driver of a sedan was eastbound on Fourth Plain Boulevard when they crashed into the motorcyclist, according to Vancouver police.

The force of the collision ejected the motorcyclist and pushed the motorcycle into the rear of a pickup truck that was also stopped at the light, police said.

The motorcyclist, who police said was 21 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old woman, was arrested for vehicular homicide and DUI, police said.

Fourth Plain Boulevard is closed in both directions at Vancouver Mall Drive.