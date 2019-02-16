VANCOUVER, Wash. — A perceived attempted abduction was reported in Clark County on Saturday morning.

The report came at around 9:15 a.m. in the 10700 block of Northeast 117th Avenue. A witness reported seeing a 15-year-old girl walking alone when a man stopped his vehicle at the intersection with 107th Avenue, walked toward her and contacted her, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The witness believed he was watching an abduction in progress and intervened, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was aware of the driver leaving his vehicle and approaching her, deputies said. She wasn’t interested in his conversations “admiring her” and told him to leave her alone or she would call police, according to the sheriff’s office.

Between the girl’s rejection of the man’s verbal advances and the witness’ intervention, the man left, deputies said.

The witness gave police a description of the man and his license plate number. Authorities are attempting to contact the man.

The sheriff’s office said there was no reported overt physical efforts by the man to abduct the girl.

The case lacks evidence to charge the man with the attempted crime, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing.