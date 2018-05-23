VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Port of Vancouver hopes to turn the former Red Lion Hotel Vancouver into a marketplace, similar to Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

Renderings show three different proposals for the waterfront property at Terminal 1. The Port of the Vancouver took input from the public to help decide on a final design. It has not yet made a final decision.

KGW is meeting with the spokesperson for the Port of Vancouver to get a closer look.

PHOTOS: Port of Vancouver waterfront marketplace artist renderings

PHOTOS: Vancouver waterfront artist renderings The Port of Vancouver Waterfront Marketplace Project (photo: Graham Baba) 01 / 12 The Port of Vancouver Waterfront Marketplace Project (photo: Graham Baba) 01 / 12

© 2018 KGW