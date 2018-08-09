VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police say a "dangerous fugitive" may be in the Portland/Vancouver area.

Tony French, 39, is wanted for attempted murder, domestic violence and for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police said.

French is described as a black man, 5-feet-11, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officers said he may be associated with a black 2014 Toyota Camry with Washington plate BGH0472 or a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with Oregon plate 955HEE.

Police consider him armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and instead call 911, police said.

