VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two Portland robbery suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after the Vancouver Police Department made a "high-risk vehicle stop" on State Route 14 between Columbia House Boulevard and Interstate 5.

KXL reports that officers spotted the robbery suspects in Vancouver and were led on a short chase on SR 14 before making the stop.

The westbound lanes on SR 14 were blocked by the police activity. Commuters were guided onto the shoulder to keep traffic moving, but it resulted in major delays.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.

VIDEO: Police activity causes traffic jam on SR 14

