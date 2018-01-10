VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police identified the 18-year-old woman who was hit and killed in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon as Amy M. Walker of Vancouver.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Morrison Road. Investigators say the driver was moving west on Mill Plain Boulevard and Walker ran into the westbound lanes and was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. No citations have been issued. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

East Mill Plain Boulevard was closed in both directions and North Morrison Road northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

