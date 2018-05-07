HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A section of 60-foot trees caught on fire Wednesday night in Clark County, close to where fireworks were being set off. The trees were right next to houses but no structures caught fire.

It was just one of several fires that started up during 4th of July celebrations Wednesday.

"It was frightening, and then we were afraid of the house and other things," said homeowner Art Ronne.

The trees caught on fire around 9:30 p.m.

A utility pole also burned in the fire. Some people in the area lost power until the pole was replaced.

Investigators aren't sure yet whose fireworks started the fire.

These trees torched up last night in Hazel Dell. The flames shot up in the sky before firefighters could knock them down. Came dangerously close to homes. Utility pole taken out as well, has been replaced. Power was out for some for a while. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/jKmQw2ujlS — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) July 5, 2018

It was a cloudy day Wednesday with scattered rain showers, but the fire danger was still high.

"Everything is dry, regardless of what the weather looks like," said Clark County Fire District captain Scott Taube. "It's dry enough that these have taken off and we just lost 60 80-foot trees here in a matter of two or three minutes."

Taube said his crew had to cut away branches on the tree to get to the embers and fully put out the fire.

Crews also dealt with several brush fires overnight. A fire started just before midnight Wednesday in Fairview, on Northeast Townsend Way and 230th Avenue. There were still a couple of crews on the scene Wednesday morning, and investigators were unsure what started that fire.

A fire also broke out at Pilot Butte State Park in Bend just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, right where the city's big fireworks show is put on.

The fire closed a nearby highway and knocked out power to 30,000 people for more than an hour, but crews were able to put out the fire and the city's fireworks show went on as planned.

Investigators believe fireworks caused the fire at Pilot Butte State Park.

