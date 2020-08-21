Vancouver man killed in crash with suspected DUII driver in Clark County

The driver of the van, 26-year-old Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez, showed clear signs of impairment, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

MINNEHAHA, Wash. — A 59-year-old Vancouver man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle into a van after it made a sudden sweeping turn in the middle of an intersection in Vancouver.

The driver of the van, 26-year-old Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez, showed clear signs of impairment, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the Clark County Jail and faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Minnehaha Street in Minnehaha.

Witnesses told police that it looked like the driver of the van was racing another car, a purple Lexus sedan. When the two cars came to the intersection, the driver of the Lexus turned right. Hoyos-Gonzalez drove into the intersection and made a hard 270-degree turn, at which point the motorcycle driving behind him crashed into the van.

The driver of the motorcycle, 59-year-old Mark Holm of Vancouver, died instantly, according to deputies.

Deputies said Hoyos-Gonzalez showed clear signs of impairment. His van had been reported in at least two prior hit-and-run crashes, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.