VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Vancouver late Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 18th Street and 187th Avenue.

Renee Unell, 50, was driving a 2005 BMW X5 southbound on Northeast 187th Avenue and making a left turn onto Northeast 18th Street when there was a collision with two motorcyclists who were westbound on 18th Street, according to Vancouver police.

Unell and one of the motorcyclists, 23-year-old Matthew Stevens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An 8-year-old in the BMW and the other motorcyclist, who was also 23, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

It appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to police.