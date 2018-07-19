VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE:

Nash was found by Vancouver police.

Original story:

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Nash Modin left home at around 3 p.m. after an argument with his mom, according to Vancouver police. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Nash was described as 4-feet tall and weighing 89 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His hair is buzz cut with a slight Mohawk, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green bicycle helmet, a super heroes gray T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and brightly colored yellow, green and black shoes. He is believed to be riding a bicycle.

Nash has no known medical issues, police said.

Anyone who sees Nash is asked to call Vancouver police.

