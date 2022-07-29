Passerby men help rescue daughter from a house fire in Vancouver

Two men passing by likely help saved her life as they noticed the smoke coming from the house.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two men helped a father save his daughter from a house fire in Vancouver early Thursday morning, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Fire officials said they responded to a reported house fire in the area of NE Saint Johns Road and NW 106th Way around 7:30 a.m.

The two men were walking by, noticed smoke in the area and soon after seeing it come from the house, tried to alert the homeowner by knocking on the door, officials said. After not getting an answer, they found a man in a small shop in the property next door.

The man confirmed that the house on fire was his and that his daughter was still inside. All three men were able to rescue the daughter by entering the house through a sliding glass door in the back.

The daughter did not suffer any injuries.

It took Fire District 6 approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. As they were putting the fire out, firefighters found a dog in the house which was uninjured and later safely reunited with its owner.