BRUSH PRAIRIE Wash. – A man was shot after he attacked a deputy in Brush Prairie on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Fred Neiman with the sheriff’s office said at around 2 p.m. the deputy responded to a report of a man acting violent and jumping on cars at 11518 NE 126th Ave.

When the deputy responded, the man immediately attacked the deputy, Neiman said. During the altercation, the deputy shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known, Neiman said.

The deputy involved in the shooting suffered minor injuries and will be placed on administrative leave.

Vancouver police is investigating.

