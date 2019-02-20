VANCOUVER, Wash. — An officer-involved shooting in southeast Vancouver late Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital, according to Vancouver police.

No officers were injured.

At about 11:05 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex located SE Ellsworth Road.

According to witnesses, two men at the scene had become involved in an altercation in the parking lot and both were possibly armed.

Responding officers encountered one of the men, who brandished a knife at the officers and refused commands to drop his weapon, Vancouver Police said.

One officer discharged his weapon, shooting the suspect.

The male was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and medical treatment. The officer was not injured.

The Regional Major Crimes Team will be investigating the shooting.

Southeast 10th Street was expected to be closed to all traffic between Ellsworth and Nancy roads while investigators were on scene.

Further details were no available.