VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is in police custody after a three-hour standoff at a Vancouver apartment.

On Wednesday morning, a SWAT team responded to a person with a gun inside an apartment in the 300 block of Southeast 166th Avenue. The suspect, 45-year-old John C. Picanco, entered the apartment around 8 a.m. and threatened the resident with a gun, police said.

Picanco and victim knew each other, according to police. The victim safely left the apartment so only Picanco was inside.

A SWAT team responded, but Picanco refused to come out of the apartment.

Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff.

Picanco surrendered and was taken into custody around 12 p.m. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and harassment.

